This report in the New York Times sounds like a pretty big deal:

Still, Mr. Baucus and Mr. Grassley expressed optimism in a joint interview on Thursday that 2009 is different, and that their backstage negotiations would soon clear remaining obstacles.

“As sure as we’re sitting here, it’s going to happen,” Mr. Baucus said in their committee’s hearing room, where they vowed to introduce legislation jointly by mid-month.

“It will get over the goal line,” Mr. Grassley said.