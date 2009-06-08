Today's Wall Street Journal editorial page attack on President Obama's health care reform is written at about the intellectual level you'd expect. I especially enjoyed this concluding zinger:





The now-famous Obama-Orszag mantra -- "entitlement reform is health-care reform" -- really means that when they're done, all health care will be an entitlement.





Ooh! Gotcha! Except nobody is denying that Obama wants to make health care an entitlement. That's kind of the point, isn't it? All Americans will be entitled to health care? Is this supposed to scare us?

--Jonathan Chait

