Victor Davis Hanson believes Sonia Sotomayor is "race obsessed":

In her now much quoted 2001 UC Berkeley speech she invoked “Latina/Latino” no less than 38 times, in addition to a variety of other racial-identifying synonyms. When one reads the speech over, the obsession with race become almost overwhelming, and I think the public has legitimate worries (more than the Obama threshold of 5% of cases) over whether a judge so cognizant of race could be race-blind in her decision making.

I guess it never occurred to Hanson that Sotomayor might have invoked "Latina/Latino" so many times in her speech because she was giving said speech at a symposium titled "Raising the Bar: Latino and Latina Presence in the Judiciary and the Struggle for Representation." Just like, something tells me, Sam Alito probably made frequent mention of his ethnicity when he gave this speech.

--Jason Zengerle

