Back in April for TNR, Alexander Zaitchik described how indigenous groups in Peru were starting to take up arms against the loggers and oil prospectors steadily encroaching on the country's rain forests. Today, The Guardian's Rory Carroll reports that the country is now under lockdown after dozens died and hundreds were injured in the worst spate of violence since the "dirty war" against the Shining Path in the 1990s.

--Bradford Plumer