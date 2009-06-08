A piece in today's New York Times alleges that tensions are heating up among Barack Obama's adviser corps, especially between National Economic Council chairman Larry Summers and Council of Economic Advisers chairwoman Christina Romer. As Romer told the Times, "There are only a few times that I felt like smacking Larry."

"Only a few times" or not, fights between presidential economic advisers are nothing new. TNR took a look back at some of the more notable spats. Click through today's TNR slideshow to see.

