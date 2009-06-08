Sarah Palin's bumpy post-election road continues.

In her home state, the governor is in the embarrassing position of facing a possible override of her veto of $28.6 million in federal stimulus dollars for energy relief (itself a small fraction of the funds she had earlier promised to refuse). Though the override would require a 75 percent vote of the Legislature in joint session, it looks as though the numbers are there. "I would be surprised if we didn't override her," Republican Rep. John Coghill told the Alaska Daily News last week. Republican Rep. Mike Hawker seconded him: "We could have one of those rare and difficult instances where we are actually able to override a governor's veto of an appropriation item."

Why? State Democrats unsurprisingly oppose Palin, but Republicans, too, have been hard-pressed to find the "strings" Palin claimed were attached to the funds:

“This issue has been researched thoroughly by legislative staff and we couldn’t find one string attached to those funds,” said Anchorage Republican Rep. Charisse Millett.... And from yet another Alaska Republican, Anchorage Senator Lesil McGuire: “When we researched the facts on it, the strings that were discussed were not there.”

Meanwhile, Palin's prickly relationship with GOP's Washington establishment has continued apace. Alaska blogger Mudflats summarizes the history...