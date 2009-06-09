Prisoners Dilemma: Meet The Poor State Department Diplomat Who Has To Move All The Gitmo Detainees, by Michael Crowley

The Drone War: Questioning Our Highly Effective Yet Ethically Dubious Tactic Against Terrorism, by Peter Bergen and Katherine Tiedemann

The Fake Rockefeller Trial Continues: Is He Lying Or Just Insane? by Margo Howard

TNRtv: Obama's Misguided Plan To Limit Bank Bonuses, by Simon Johnson

Iran's Next Leader, by Laura Secor