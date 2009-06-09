- Prisoners Dilemma: Meet The Poor State Department Diplomat Who Has To Move All The Gitmo Detainees, by Michael Crowley
The Drone War: Questioning Our Highly Effective Yet Ethically Dubious Tactic Against Terrorism, by Peter Bergen and Katherine Tiedemann
The Fake Rockefeller Trial Continues: Is He Lying Or Just Insane? by Margo Howard
TNRtv: Obama's Misguided Plan To Limit Bank Bonuses, by Simon Johnson
How The Irreverent Greek Poet C.P. Cafavy Became A Genius. (And How Scholars Got The Story Wrong.) by Peter Green
Iran's Next Leader, by Laura Secor
Do We Need A Technological Breakthrough To Avert The Climate Crisis? by Bradford Plumer
