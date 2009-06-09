Encouraging sign in Pakistan:

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (Reuters) - The Pakistani army came to the help of a pro-government militia fighting Taliban in a northwestern district on Tuesday as the United States said Pakistan was gaining in its offensive against the militants.

The Pakistani military launched a major offensive in the former tourist valley of Swat and neighbouring districts northwest of the capital in late April after Taliban militants took advantage of a peace pact to conquer new ground.

In retaliation, the Taliban have stepped up bomb attacks and are suspected of being behind a suicide blast at a mosque in the Upper Dir region, near Swat, that killed about 40 people on Friday.