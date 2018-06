After much back and forth, invitations and disinvitations, hemming and hawing, Sarah Palin did indeed drop by the GOP's big congressional fundraiser Monday night.

How was she received? It depends on whom you ask. CNN dubbed it a scene-stealing star turn. Politico was unimpressed.

Interestingly, Fox News's report on Palin's cameo doesn't address her reception at all.

See, they really are the only "fair and balanced" media outlet.