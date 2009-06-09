I cannot imagine that porn star turned Louisiana Democratic Senate hopeful Stormy Daniels has a real shot at defeating incumbent Republican Senator and erstwhile prostitute-lover David Vitter.

Still, if I'm a Louisiana voter trying to determine who's the sharper cookie, what are my options?: A gal who made a reasonably comfortable living off exploiting the ungovernable urges of some men or a married public official who risked everything for the privilege of paying large sums of money for some working girl to handle his urges.

Tough call.

--Michelle Cottle