In his Washington Times column today, Frank Gaffney responds crassly to Obama's Cairo speech (see Jonathan Chait's post below for choice excerpts).

Gaffney's indelicacy is nothing new. Jacob Weisberg exposed Gaffney as a smear artist in 1993, calling Gaffney's allegations against his target at the time (Morton Halperin, Bill Clinton's nominee for assistant secretary of defense) "preposterous," "nonsense," and "false"--examples of Gaffney's "dishonesty" and "propaganda."

Click here to read Weisberg's entire article.