The regulated marketplaces through which indivdiuals and some small businesses can get coverage--what Massachusetts calls "exchanges"--would be called "American Health Benefits Gateways." States would set up the gateways, on their own or in conjunction with other states. (States could also set up more than one exchange, if that was their choice.)

Note that this risk equalization would happen only through the Gateway. Large employer plans would not be part of this subsidy scheme. So we still wouldn't have one giant risk pool; if the people going into the exchange ended up being sicker than average, it could drive up rates there. (At least so it seems; I haven't run it by my economist friends yet.)

That's not ideal, but perhaps necessary politically, in order to appease large employers that would flinch at becoming part of a national risk pool. I'm pretty sure we're getting the same from Finance and from the House.

The bill has lots of material on delivery reform and the impact on reducing the cost of care. I'm less comfortable making quick reads on that material--I'm just not as fluent on the details--so I'll leave that for later, too.

One final note: This is a Democratic bill. No Republicans have signed on, although perhaps that has something to do with the blanks still to be filled in...

Update: I originally reported that this was the final bill. But further revisions are possible before markup. Maybe even likely. Folks I've consulted tonight are using words like "fluid" and "lots of moving parts." Like I said, stay tuned!

--Jonathan Cohn