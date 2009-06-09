What if, through diligent study of search trends, you could predict what happens in the world tomorrow, next week, or next month?

Well, that'll probably never happen, but you might be able to outdo some of the professional forecasters on Wall Street as far as predicting the direction of some important economic indicators.

The idea, featured in a recent paper by Nikolaos Askitas and Klaus Zimmermann of the German-based Institute for the Study of Labor, is simple and clever enough: Askitas and Zimmermann tracked search volume in Germany for phrases that might indicate someone has just lost their job. They used that data to then predict what would happen to the official unemployment rate, which is released in Germany two weeks after the month for which it refers to. The following chart shows how the predictions of one of their models matched up with the official data:

(Look at page 18 of the paper for a larger version.)