- KGB In The US: How The Soviets Were Able To Recruit Hiss, Stone, And So Many Other Americans, by Anne Applebaum
- Divided We Fall: A Leading British Politician Explains How Europe Can Stem The Rising Power Of Far-Right Parties, by David Lammy
- I Thought Democrats Were The Ones Who Were Supposed To See Racism Everywhere, by John McWhorter
- Zeroing In On The Most Important Part Of The Climate Bill You Haven't Heard Anything About, by Bradford Plumer
- It's Closing Argument Time In The Rockefeller Case--And There Were Some Real Howlers, by Margo Howard
- Prisoners Dilemma: Meet The Poor State Department Diplomat Who Has To Move All The Gitmo Detainees, by Michael Crowley
- The Drone War: Questioning Our Highly Effective Yet Ethically Dubious Tactic Against Terrorism, by Peter Bergen and Katherine Tiedemann