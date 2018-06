Rolls of the tongue, doesn't it? But the new Pacific Island home of most (and possibly all) the Chinese Muslim Uighurs in US custoday at Guantanamo is great news for detainee-relocation point man Daniel Fried. The hardest job in Washington just got a little easier.

Fried's not out of the woods yet, though. Compared to the nearly 100 Yemenis in American custody, the 17 Uighurs might have been an easy case.

--Michael Crowley