I've been tied up this week working on a profile of the eldest Emanuel brother--Zeke, who's a senior adviser to Peter Orszag at OMB--so I didn't get a chance to comment on the Times front-pager earlier this week about his brother Ari, the Hollywood super-agent made famous by HBO's "Entourgage." Still, after spending some time with Zeke these last two weeks, I wanted to point out that this line didn't quite pass my smell test:

Mr. Rose [that's Charlie, of PBS], a friend who describes himself as “the fourth Emanuel brother,” acknowledged that something about Mr. Emanuel’s status has changed in recent weeks.

Hmmm. Whatever Charlie Rose's merits--and I'm the first to acknowledge there are many--passing as an Emanuel brother doesn't strike me as one of them. (Some would take that as a compliment....)

Also, this graf from the Ari piece really amused me:

The spat, which broke out when the network balked at financial terms, concluded with “Medium” moving to CBS and Mr. Emanuel threatening Marc Graboff, co-chairman of NBC Entertainment, with personal ruin, according to three people with knowledge of the incident. Mr. Graboff declined to comment; an Emanuel colleague insisted the threats were not personal.

I love it--a threat of personal ruin that turned out to be nothing personal. I'd hate to see what could happen if it hadn't just been business.