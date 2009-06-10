Sarah Palin, last year:

Fair or unfair, [Hillary Clinton] does herself a disservice to even mention [the more concentrated criticism that she gets]. I mean, you've got to plow through that. You have to know what you're getting into.... When I hear a statement like that coming from a woman candidate with any kind of perceived whine about that excess criticism, or maybe a sharper microscope put on her, I think, 'Man, that doesn't do us any good, women in politics, or women in general, wanting to progress this country.' ... I mean, work harder! Prove yourself to an even greater degree, that you're capable, that you're going to be the best candidate.... So, it bothers me a little bit, hearing her bring that attention to herself on that level.