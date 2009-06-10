Sarah Palin, last year:
Fair or unfair, [Hillary Clinton] does herself a disservice to even mention [the more concentrated criticism that she gets]. I mean, you've got to plow through that. You have to know what you're getting into.... When I hear a statement like that coming from a woman candidate with any kind of perceived whine about that excess criticism, or maybe a sharper microscope put on her, I think, 'Man, that doesn't do us any good, women in politics, or women in general, wanting to progress this country.' ... I mean, work harder! Prove yourself to an even greater degree, that you're capable, that you're going to be the best candidate.... So, it bothers me a little bit, hearing her bring that attention to herself on that level.
Sarah Palin, this year:
Weekly Standard editor Matthew Continetti... is working on a campaign biography of Alaska’s governor tentatively titled “The Persecution of Sarah Palin.” According to WritersReps, it will be “a defense of the 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate who became an inspirational sensation for her party, only to be unfairly demonized by the media, the Democrats, and her own campaign.”
It bothers me a little bit.
--Christopher Orr