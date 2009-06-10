Yesterday, I wrote about some new research showing how tracking search trends on Google can improve forecasts of economic activity. Doing a little more digging after the post, I realized that Google had made the same point back in April.

This paper by Google economists Hal Varian and Hyunyoung Choi demonstrates that the simplest of forecasting models for things like car sales, home sales, and travel were improved by accounting for search trends. Perhaps more importantly, Varian and Choi argue that query data may help economists identify very hard-to-spot turning points.

And it also turns out that this type of data could help make you some money too. Economists Zhi Day and Pengjie Gao of Notre Dame and Joseph Engelberg of UNC-Chapel Hill found that search volume was a good predictor of stock price movements: The more "attention" a stock receives as measured by its search volume, the more likely it is increase in price.

For example, IPO stocks that saw big spikes in Google searches had an average first-day return of 17.3% compared with 10.5% for stocks that didn't get a big influx of attention. This happened even when other things that might grab investor interest like news volume were taken into account.