At 12:52 P.M., an 88-year-old white supremacist walked into the Holocaust Museum in D.C. and opened fire. At 2:56 P.M., Greg Sargent was arguing that the shooting means "it's time to revisit criticism of 'right-wing extremists' report." Sheesh. I really miss the good old days--when it took at least three hours before the cheap political point-scoring started.

--Jason Zengerle