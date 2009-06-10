The collapse of savings, not surprisingly, coincided with a surge in consumption. In 1982, personal consumption amounted to 63.8 percent of GDP. In 2008, it was 70.5 percent. Which means that in the last year alone, households spent about $1 trillion more than they would have if consumption had remained at Reagan-era levels.



How did such dramatic changes in consumer practices come about? Debt. In the early 1980s, household debt amounted to a bit more than 60 percent of disposable income. At its peak in the first quarter of 2008, this ratio had more than doubled, to 133 percent.

During the past quarter century, Americans had come to believe that old-fashioned saving was no longer necessary. Steady rises in asset values--especially housing and equities--would take us to the Promised Land, sufficing not only to maintain consumption, but also to provide for retirement as well. The past two years have shattered this confidence. Households have lost almost $13 trillion in net worth since the summer of 2007, and housing (the largest component of household worth) hasn't yet hit bottom.



In response, average Americans have abruptly changed course. For the first time since World War Two, personal consumption (not adjusted for inflation) has declined. The savings rate has surged to 5.7 percent, the highest it has been since 1998, and many analysts believe it will go higher. If it reaches eight percent and stays there, if housing stabilizes, and if the value of equities increases at about seven percent per year, households could expect to rebuild their net worth to pre-recession levels by the middle of the next decade.

But the process of bringing debt down to sustainable levels has barely begun. The household debt-to-disposable income ratio, which peaked at 133 percent, has declined only slightly, to 130 percent. At this pace, it could take the better part of a decade to get it down to where it was when George W. Bush took office.

