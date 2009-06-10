The real meat on the table should be financial sector reform, but this agenda looks flimsy. Remember that if there were genuine progress for the ministers to discuss, their deputies would have already worked out almost everything and we'd have interesting selective leaks by now. The operating principle remains: If ministers of large countries pose for photographs and look cordial, media attention is drawn to the appearance of unity. It is not that difficult to arrange for the front page, major headlines, and even the blogging news cycle to be dominated by: "We agree on [fill in the blank meaningless technocratic reform]."

Financial sector reform is too important for these kinds of hijinks. Think of it this way: The main effect of the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act was to convince people that corporate governance and compliance issues were being addressed, at the same time as the most blatantly unethical behavior was rampant across the financial sector and more broadly. The legislation let people at all levels punt on the lack of broader national and company level leadership--have you noticed anyone taking responsibility for anything to do with our most recent global crisis yet?

Instead, what we have in effect now is a "policy seesaw"--push down on bad behavior in one place and problems emerge in others. People in the banking industry, and elsewhere, are paid a lot of money to lobby against or find ways around regulations. And the regulation reforms in the pipeline for the U.S. are beginning to look borderline meaningless; Noam Scheiber has an articulate position on this point.

What should be done to reform the financial sector? Executive pay and other compensation at big banks should be capped. This is a crude measure, but would work--the talent would migrate to smaller outfits, and probably to firms that are small enough to fail (i.e., when they fail, you don't feel obliged to bail them out).

Will we do it? Not at this ministerial meeting or the G8 summer summit; the U.S. Treasury is opposed and the Europeans are stuck in treacle. The next great hope at the level of international meetings is September's G20 summit in Pittsburgh, or perhaps the IMF meetings in Istanbul--but, to be honest, unless there is another major bank failure, don't hold your breath.

