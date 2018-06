This is a pretty ingenious business model.

With so many enterprises (including governments, via lotteries) set up to take advantage of the irrationality of the poor and working class, there's some cosmic justice in seeing one set up to exploit the irrationality of the liquidity-constrained rich. (The irrationality being that they think they're merely liquidity constrained when in fact they're teetering on insolvency.)

--Noam Scheiber