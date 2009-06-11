Four especially reassuring elections occurred at the United Nations on Wednesday. So I hasten to bring you the good news.



Let me give it to you seriatim:



1. Libya was elected President of the U.N. General Assembly. The Libyan minister for African affairs has been designated for the post.



2. Sudan as been elected as vice president of the General Assembly. This bodes well for Darfur.



3. Algeria has been elected as chair of the Assembly's Legal Committee, known in the U.N.'s streamlined bureaucracy as the Sixth Committee.



4. Iran has been elected vice-chair of the Sixth Committee.



Susan Rice will have a wonderful time engaging with these men. Especially since the president's Cairo speech, which has changed the world.

