...goes to The Atlantic's Ta-Nehisi Coates, who writes of Jeremiah Wright's anti-Semitic outburst:

I'm just going to be honest and say I didn't expect this:

Asked if he had spoken to the president, Wright said: "Them Jews aren't going to let him talk to me. I told my baby daughter, that he'll talk to me in five years when he's a lame duck, or in eight years when he's out of office..."

Feel free to pillory me, but I just didn't see that sort of crude conspiratorial antisemitism coming.

Right, because it's a total surprise that a guy who printed a column by a Hamas leader in his Church bulletin and whose church magazine bestowed the "Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright Jr. Trumpeter Award" upon Louis Farrakhan would believe that "The Jews" are controlling the President of the United States.

Update: Jeremiah Wright now says that when he said "Jews," he really meant "Zionists." Maybe he's not an anti-Semite after all.

--James Kirchick