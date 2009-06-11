In a post on credit card regulation, James Kwak at The Baseline Scenario asserts that financial innovation did little to make charge cards cheaper:

If innovation doesn’t give us new products, does it at least give us the same product at a lower price? Not so much. Here is a graph of credit card interest rate spreads (interest rate minus Fed funds rate) since the end of 1994:

(Click here for bigger chart.)



But I think there are a couple of problems with this reasoning:

First, it's probably more a function of the then-historically low fed funds rate than higher credit card rates that drove the spread higher (since card rates actually declined a bit over that period). Take a look at a similar chart for 30-year mortgages versus fed funds: