The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has been stationed in the country since 1978. "Interim force," my foot. According to Security Council Resolution 1701, passed after the second Lebanon war in 2006, UNIFIL's primary mission is to prevent Hezbollah from rearming and from infiltrating south of the Litani River. Oh, yes, and to keep Syria (and Iran) from smuggling arms through the Lebanese-Syrian border. Guess how much of that it is doing.



But its personnel, operating in different national units and shucking their real obligations, have to be kept busy. Some of the troops are high, very high, on drugs.



The Spanish unit has joined in the search for Israeli spies. Read the admission of this activity in an article from The Jerusalem Post.