I recall reading a few months ago about parking spaces selling for unsightly and unseemly prices. And, if I am remembering right, a parking garage in New York City had gone co-op.

There's a story in today's Boston Globe giving its readers the low-down on the high price being paid for a coveted but not covered parking space in Beantown, this one at 48 Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay area, near the Boston Common. This one went for $300,000.

Last year, the average sale price for parking spots in Back Bay and nearby Beacon Hill was $134,000. Ah, if only I'd had the foresight to buy parking spots instead of a magazine.