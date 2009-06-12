Ahmadinejad does seek equality for Jews...but not for the Bahai:

Iran: Ahmadinezhad Updates Blog Day Before Polls To Appeal To Ethnic Minorities

Tehran Ahmadinezhad's Blog



Iran belongs to all Iranians and, in principle, I do not, and have never, believed in drawing boundaries among the diverse Iranian tribes and faiths. I believe that the entire Iranian people, whatever their faith, religion, ethnicity, and language, have equal rights to every inch of Iranian territory and the country's resources and facilities. And, for my part, I have tried to eliminate some of the wrong and deviant attitudes in that connection.



The president must be answerable to all the people of Iran. He must treat Shiites, Sunnis, Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians equally. If he fails to do so, he will have to bow his head in shame and guilt before the Divine Justice.



I have reiterated to the officials many times that they must never allow differences in religious customs, languages, or ethnicity, make even the slightest dent in their resolve to serve those whom they have a duty to serve. And I have said that anyone who is not capable of serving these people with passion to alleviate their pains, shortcomings, and sufferings, does not, and will not, have a place in this government. That is clearly the reason why I allocate more time to pursuing the development of South Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Ilam, and Kordestan provinces and the deprived parts of the country. I feel that the people of these regions, who were deprived of some of their natural rights in the past, should be paid special attention and helped so that they may enjoy just development, in keeping with the rest of the country. This warrants promotion of compassion and justice. If we do not pay special supportive attention to the country's deprived regions, the slogan of justice will never be realized.



[Signed] Written by Mahmud Ahmadinezhad at 1543 [local time, on 11 June]