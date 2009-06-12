The newly-appointed junior senator from New York doesn't come across as a particularly impressive figure in this New York magazine profile, but one vignette did leave me with a sense of empathy for her, and for any of those poor souls who live on the public stage:

It’s later in the day, and Gillibrand is scheduled to film interviews in a Senate studio with upstate New York television stations. She detours into a dressing room to adjust her makeup, and Bethany Lesser, a press aide, whispers, "Senator, you don’t have time. You look fine." Gillibrand ignores her. "Bethany, let me tell you a story. There was a press conference on a windy day where I didn’t look my best, and that was the picture my opponents used in negative ads for two years."

--Michael Crowley

