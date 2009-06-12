On occasion I agree with Charles Krauthammer. (OK. On very rare occasion.) But even when he's making reasonable points, he generally comes across as so snide, derisive, heavy-handed, and embittered that it's hard to wade through the self-satisfied bile to get to the nuggets of insight.

For instance, in today's column, after a long, snarky windup about Obama's messianic self-regard, Krauthammer offers his objection to what he sees as the POTUS's habit of implying moral equivalence in situations where the wrongs involved are in no way comparable.

As one example, he notes Obama's remark that "Issues of women's equality are by no means simply an issue for Islam. The struggle for women's equality continues in many aspects of American life." Krauthammer's response:



Well, yes. On the one hand, there certainly is some American university where the women's softball team has received insufficient Title IX funding--while, on the other hand, Saudi women showing their ankle are beaten in the street, Afghan school girls have acid thrown in their faces, and Iranian women are publicly stoned to death for adultery. (Gays, as well--but then again we have Prop 8.) We all have our shortcomings, our national foibles. Who's to judge?

Come on, now. Obama isn't contending that life here isn't immeasureably better for women here than in Tehran or Kabul; he's simply not posturing that we're perfect. Once again we seem to be stuck on this popular conservative position that any leader's public admission that this country is not a 100% wart-free (even though I'm pretty sure this isn't a secret to most of the globe) is tantamount to equating America's behavior/morals with despots or terrorists.