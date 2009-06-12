So why are people inside the Times building so depressed? A number of reasons, some betters than others. The better ones: The Times has made some bone-headed financial moves in recent years, many of which Wright catalogues: It spent a lot of money buying back its own stock when it was in the 30s and 40s; today that stock is worth just over $6 a share (though that's up from about $3.50 back in March); it overpaid for the Boston Globe back in the early '90s and missed a chance to sell it a few years ago for a price ($600 million) equal to about half its current market cap; it moved into a pricey new headquarters a few years ago, just as the news business was heading south; etc.

Other good reasons: Consolidation will be great for Times shareholders, but lousy for Times employees (and most people in my line of work), since less competition in output also means less competition for labor, which will lower wages and make labor more expendable generally. Also, wrenching transitions, even if they end well, are, you know, wrenching. The Times may dominate the media landscape of the future. But at the moment it's just losing a lot of money ($74.5 million in the first quarter), which is causing a lot of belt-tighening and generally denting morale.

The less good reasons: 1.) The Internet and the blogosphere. Talk to people who work at the Times and you detect a sense of beseigement--all these bloggers who freeload off their content but never miss an opportunity to kick them in the teeth. My advice: Don't worry about it; the Internet is your friend. It's destroying your competition faster than it's destroying you, which is ultimately going to make you more profitable and influential. When the dust clears, there will be a bunch of bloggers (some very good), some terrific niche operations like Politico, and some lean aggregators like the Huffington Post. But the Times (and maybe the Journal) will provide the content that makes the web go round. (My advice to the WaPo: become a better version of Politico and graft it onto a first-rate local consumer-journalism website.)

2.) The gnawing anxiety that a Murdoch type (or, who knows, a Carlos Slim type) will seize control of the paper from the Sulzbergers and turn it into a right-wing rag. This is just not going to happen. The Times brand name--the thing that makes it a future cash cow--is tied up with its elite, paper-of-record status. Trashing that would be suicidal, and no one is going to spend billions of dollars to commit suicide. And if a rich lunatic did try to do that, I don't think it would be hard to line up money from some wealthy liberal or non-ideological philanthropists to reconstitute the Times in some slightly different form (with many of its current writers and editors), which is precisely why the rich lunatic wouldn't dare.

Most of the time you tell people not to put their retirement savings into the company that employs them, since it doubles down on their financial risk. In this case, you're almost tempted to tell Timespeople to invest in their employer as a diversification strategy, since their fortunes and the company's look semi-inversely related. (Though I stress the word "almost"--as I say, transitions are killers. I don't think the Times will have to go through bankruptcy to get from point A to point B--there are too many attractive, deep-pocketed suitors willing to keep it out of Chapter 11. But, while I'd bet some money on that proposition, I'm not sure I'd bet my retirement on it.)