TNR film critic Stanley Kauffmann recalls his eight month hiatus from the magazine in the 1960s, discussing how his book and theater reviews have influenced his film criticism, and how developments in American theater have contributed to the rise of American movies.





This interview is part of a wider celebration of Stanley Kauffmann's 50 years at The New Republic. For more interviews with senior editor Ruth Franklin, choice reviews from Kauffmann's illustrious career, and more, visit our Kauffmann site.

--Ben Eisler