From the Journal's piece about the Bank of America CEO's testimony in Congress yesterday:

Despite being pummeled by Congress, shareholders and other critics, Mr. Lewis likely isn't stepping down anytime soon. "I don't see anyone who could be doing a better job of leading this organization at this time," said Walter Massey, Bank of America's chairman.

I dunno. The end of "at this time" sounds like it could come pretty soon. Otherwise why not just end the sentence at "organization"?

--Noam Scheiber