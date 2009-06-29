When Glenn Beck and Jonah Goldberg get together, the viewer is almost guaranteed amusement--amusement of the liberal fascism variety. This was from Beck's television show, courtesy of a reader:

GOLDBERG: ...when Hillary Clinton talks about the politics of meaning, that we have to get our meaning, our meaning -- you know, not from our souls or our church or our family, but from politics, then you are opening up a realm of a vision of life which says that if you disagree with me on politics, if you disagree with me on political philosophy or ideology policy, you're a heretic, you're outside, you know, decent life. And then you get this kind of crazy talk that we get from Krugman and others.



BECK: And that leads to -- the last time that happened, Dark Ages.



GOLDBERG: Yes. Well .



BECK: Dark Ages. When politics becomes faith and religion .



GOLDBERG: That's right.