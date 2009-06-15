So says Ha'aretz, in a report that makes the future of Obama's Iran policy appear even more uncertain:

Dennis Ross, who most recently served as a special State Department envoy to Iran, will abruptly be relieved of his duties, sources in Washington told Haaretz. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.



I'd like to see more than one foreign report on this one; we should have either confirmation or a convincing denial within the next day or two.

Update: Marty has more, including a TNR-related footnote.



--Michael Crowley

