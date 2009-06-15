"Naive, hypocritical, or simply dishonest?" That's Washington Post columnist Robert Samuelson talking about the Obama administration and its pursuit of health care reform. His argument in a nutshell: Health care costs too much money and Obama isn't serious about trying to take care of that problem.

I agree wholeheardtly with the first premise. It's the second one I don't get. It's true that, in the world of health care reformers, there are those who focus on coverage almost exclusively. But Obama very clearly is not one of them.

In literally every speech I've seen him give on health care--and I think I've seen or read just about every one--Obama has made cost a primary focus. He talks about the way medical bills are crippling indivdiuals, businesses, and the economy. He talks about the long-term financial burden medical care is imposing upon our society, characterizing it as one of the greatest threats, along with climate change, to our economic viability. Obama is fluent in the underlying problems behind rising medical epxenses--the disorganization of care, the wildly varying treatment patterns across the country, the lack of incentives for quality. And he's spotlighted an advisor, Budget Director Peter Orszag, who is positively obsessed with the subject.

To be perfectly honest, my real worry about Obama is that, in his determination to reduce cost, he'll cut a deal that won't do enough to expand coverage.