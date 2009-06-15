I appreciate the Obama administration's cautious approach to the current situation in Iran (and think calls for it to speak loudly and boldly are probably wrong), but I do think it's going to have to come up with some better euphemisms. From Robert Gibbs's gaggle:

Q Does the President think the Iranian election was run fairly and that the announced results are accurate? MR. GIBBS: Well, I don't have a lot to add to what -- the statement that we put out this weekend and what Vice President Biden said yesterday. Obviously we continue to have concern about what we've seen. Obviously the Iranians are looking into this, as well. We continue to be heartened by the enthusiasm of young people in Iran.

It makes the opposition sound like upset soccer fans.



--Jason Zengerle