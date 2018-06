Asked, in a Washington Post online chat, whether his over-the-top rhetoric might help "push fringe groups over the edge towards violence," Glenn Beck had this to say:



Anybody who thinks that I'm pushing fringe groups to violence should read my e-mail. The fringe groups hate my guts. The fringe groups think I'm a government stooge.

What people need to keep in mind is that some people in the fringe groups are CRAZY.

Coming from him, that's got to smart.

--Christopher Orr