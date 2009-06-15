It seems that Republican activists in the Palmetto State are having some real trouble at the intersection of modern technology and retrograde sensibilities. Earlier, as Michelle noted, it was Rusty DePass joking on Facebook that an escaped gorilla was one of Michelle Obama's "ancestors."

Now, it's GOP operative Mike Green posting the following on Twitter:

JUST HEARD OBAMA IS GOING TO IMPOSE A 40% TAX ON ASPIRIN BECAUSE IT'S WHITE AND IT WORKS.

Hilarious. Something tells me that the GOP's belief that it can social-network its way back into power may be short-lived.

--Christopher Orr

