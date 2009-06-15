Imagine you were designing your dream house and got an architect's estimate for the building cost, only it was based on a design that lacked wiring, plumbing, and a roof--and assumed you'd need have to pay three different contractors instead of one.

You'd be curious about the estimate; it might offer some hints about how much the house would cost in the end. But you wouldn't spent too much time dwelling on it since, after all, the final price was going to be much different.

Well, that's the same attitude you should take about the estimates of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee bill that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) delivered yesterday.



According to the estimates, which Marc Ambinder has posted here, the HELP bill will force the government to lay out around $1 trillion over ten years. That might not seem so bad; at one time, many reformers feared the number might be around $2 trillion. But, according to the CBO, the net effect of the bill would be to decrease the number of uninsured Americans by only a few million people. There'd still be 30 to 35 million uninsured, compared to 45 millions now.