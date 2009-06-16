News from North Korea:

Kim Yong Nam Sends Congratulatory Message to Iranian President



Pyongyang, June 15 (KCNA) -- Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad upon his reelection as president of Iran.



Kim in the message said that his reelection as Iranian president is the expression of support and trust of the Iranian people in him and sincerely wished him success in his responsible work to frustrate pressure and interference of outsiders and build independent and prosperous Iran.



He expressed belief that the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries that were forged in the joint struggle for independence against imperialism would favorably grow stronger in all fields.