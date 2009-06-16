Nothing, evidently, that isn't wrong with Tennessee, too. Perhaps eager to keep up with the racist twittering and Facebooking of her GOP brethren to the east, Sherri Goforth, legislative aide for state Senator Diane Black, has joined in the fun, sending out an email bearing this photo montage of the presidents of the United States:

Those white bug-eyes in a sea of black?" Hi-larious. I don't know how they come up with this stuff.

Christian Grantham of Nashville is Talking spoke to Ms. Goforth and relays the exchange: