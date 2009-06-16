Nothing, evidently, that isn't wrong with Tennessee, too. Perhaps eager to keep up with the racist twittering and Facebooking of her GOP brethren to the east, Sherri Goforth, legislative aide for state Senator Diane Black, has joined in the fun, sending out an email bearing this photo montage of the presidents of the United States:
Those white bug-eyes in a sea of black?" Hi-larious. I don't know how they come up with this stuff.
Christian Grantham of Nashville is Talking spoke to Ms. Goforth and relays the exchange:
When I asked her if she understood the controversial nature of the photo, Goforth would only say she felt very bad about accidentally sending it to the wrong list. When I gave her a second chance to address the controversial nature of the email, she again repeated that she only felt bad about sending it to the wrong list of people.
Goforth said that she had received a letter of reprimand from her superiors but would be staying on in her job. Which is only fair. I mean, all she did was send an email to the wrong list, right?
(h/t Planker yasminmagari)
--Christopher Orr