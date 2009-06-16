One of the early hallmarks of the administration's governing style is to make Congress a partner (sometimes even the senior partner) in policy development rather than submitting fully-formed legislation and trying to whip up votes for it. Part of this derives from Obama's personal style, which prizes consensus. And part of it is just shrewd politics and a willingness to learn from past presidential failures, as Matt Bai pointed out in this recent Times magazine piece. But, either way, the legislative approach has been pretty similar from issue to issue, whether it's the stimulus or health care or climate change.

Which is why it's so interesting that the administration is taking a different tack on financial market reform. According to today's Wall Street Journal:

In drafting its proposed revamp of financial-sector regulation, the Obama administration sought to leave few of the initial details to Congress, a risky strategy that could pin much of the plan's success or failure on the president himself. ... Roughly once a week, sometimes more, the team met with Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner or National Economic Council Director Lawrence Summers to run through ideas. Mr. Summers became known for his ability to shred and discredit any idea presented, forcing aides to scramble to defend their proposals. ... The core work was handled by a group of aides, led by Mr. Wolin and Ms. Farrell, that met most weekdays at 1 p.m. Because there were so many topics, officials broke discussions into groups. Sometimes meetings began with 15 priorities and officials only worked their way through four.

The question is why the stylistic change on this particular issue?

If I had to guess, I'd say the following: On an issue like health care or the stimulus or even climate change, it's not sufficient to sell the overall idea. Because the public will notice the details and form opinions about them, you have to sell the details, too. Failure to do that will give political opponents an opportunity to rally public opinion against you ("The public option will lead to government-run health care and limit your choices!," etc.). Conversely, you can rally the public to your side when opponents of reform--vested interests and their lobbyists--make the case against you. And, of course, one of the keys to winning these public arguments is getting congressional allies on board from the get-go.