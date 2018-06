Since the contested election, supporters of Iranian reformist Mir Hossein Mousavi have been displaying his signature color everywhere--bathing their hands, faces, wardrobes, and Twitter profiles in green.

Right, a Mousavi supporter signals "V For Victory" with her hand painted green. The sign behind reads "Lying is Forbidden."

--Sharon Eliza Nichols and Elise Foley