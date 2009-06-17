It's not clear to me why the score came so high; I don't know whether it was a problem of bigger outlays (on subsidies, Medicaid expansions, etc.) or smaller offsets (efficiency savings, tax increases, etc.). All I know is that Finance members and their staffers were hoping to come in a lot lower.

And the timing of the announcement was just awful. It came one day after the CBO delivered another projection, this time to the Senate Health, Educaiton, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. That verdict was different: HELP's language, according to CBO, would mean outlays of just $1 trillion. But CBO also predicted the HELP bill would ultimately reduce the number of people without insurance by less than half.

Republcians pounced on this as proof that reform was a boondoggle, not worth $1 trillion. It was a silly claim; HELP hadn't submitted a full bill, so the projections on both cost and coverage were effectively meaningless. (For more on that, see this report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.) But the Republican attacks clearly rattled centrist Democrats. And when the Finance projections came in, they began announcing that something drastic had to be done. "It’s clear there have got to be changes made to make the whole package affordable," Kent Conrad, a Finance member, told the New York Times.

Senate Finance Chariman Max Baucus, who has committed himself to a bipartisan solution, apparently agrees. He and his staff are now telling reporters that they will do what it takes to keep the price of reform from exceeding $1 trillion over ten years.

This is a problem.