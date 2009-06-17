The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee convened about an hour ago, to begin "marking up" health reform legislation. And the Republicans seem to have two major talking points.

One, they're letting everybody know that this is a Democratic bill. They're calling the provisional HELP legislation a "Kennedy staff" product--which, as Karen Tumulty notes, seems to be this year's analogue to attacking the "secret Hillary taskforce" in 1994. Two, they're complaining that the process it too rushed. They haven't had time to consider all the options, walk through the implications, etc.

In other words, this is a partisan bill that Democrats are trying to shove through the Congress.

I'm not particularly sympathetic on the "rushed" part. We've been talking about health care reform, in some detail, for at least two years now. There's been plenty of time for everybody to become familiar with the concepts, make judgments, and move forward. The problem is that Democrats and Republicans don't entirely, or perhaps even mostly, agree on what to do. Spending many more weeks on this would not change that.