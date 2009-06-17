Earlier today I wrote a critique of Robert Kagan's op-ed, pointing out numerous lapses in logic, unsupported allegations, failures to address complicating facts, etc. John Podhoretz has now penned a rebuttal. Here is Podhoretz's entire, unabridged post:

Jonathan Chait of the New Republic just published a vicious blog slam at Robert Kagan, calling his complex and interesting column today “fairly embarrassing.” Robert Kagan, as it happens, is a contributing editor of the New Republic and sits on the same masthead as Jonathan Chait. The person who is “fairly embarrassing” in this situation is not Kagan.

Seriously--that is the entire text of his rebuttal.

--Jonathan Chait

