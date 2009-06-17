I just wanted to put in a quick plug for a site founded by a friend of mine from grad school--it's called Demotix and it functions as a hub/distribution channel for user-generated photos and video from people in locales of interest. Like, say, Tehran. You have to purchase the photos if you want to download them (Demotix splits the revenues 50-50 with the producers), but you can certainly peruse them for free. The pictures from Iran provide a striking glimpse of what's happening on the ground there now.

--Noam Scheiber