. . . but things in Somalia are getting pretty hairy:

Somali Security Minister Omar Hashi Aden was among at least 50 people killed in a suicide-bombing that the al-Shabaab Islamist group, accused by the U.S. of backing al-Qaeda, said it carried out.

One of the more distressing articles I've read in a while was the one in the NYT last week about Al Qaeda militants leaving Pakistan for Yemen and Somalia, the latter of which was described as "a failed state that bears some resemblance to Afghanistan before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks."

--Jason Zengerle

