The political story of the day is two new polls showing that public support for President Obama's agenda trails support for him in general. The New York Times writes:

A distinct gulf exists between Mr. Obama’s overall standing and how some of his key initiatives are viewed, with fewer than half of Americans saying they approve of how he has handled health care and the effort to save General Motors and Chrysler.

There's also a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, of which NBC writes:

Obama remains a popular figure in the poll. But these numbers on the deficit and the government’s intervention seem to mark a new period for the administration, as the public moves from welcoming his inauguration and first days in office to examining his initial actions as president.

Having read both polls, I agree that Obama faces some real danger here. But the picture is slightly less dire. Marc Ambinder notes:

There has always been a gap between Obama's personal popularity -- as Chuck Todd points out -- and support for some of his policies. But take a look at which policies are unpopular: the bailout of the auto industry and deficit spending -- policies that the public still associates with Republican excesses, not with Obama's.



Ambinder has a really smart overall take -- much more interesting than mine, to be honest -- and you should read it in its entirety.